'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Is Snooki Filming with Her Cast Members Again?

It appears that Mike, aka "The Situation," Pauly D, Vinny, and other members of the hit reality show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation have made their way to Pennsylvania to film the second half of Season 4. Lauren, the Situation's wife, shared photos recently on social media, and internet spies used her since-deleted snapshots to determine that the cast and crew are filming at the Woodloch Resort located in Hawley, Pa.

When contacted about the photos, a representative from the resort spoke with Page Six.