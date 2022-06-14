Bayleigh and Swaggy C From 'Big Brother 20' Are Having a Baby

Reality shows like Big Brother have a way of bringing people together to make new romances. And, while some of those romances are more like "showmances" and last the duration of filming, others prove they have the strength to carry on well past the time the cameras shut off.

Like Bayleigh Dalton and Chris "Swaggy C" Williams, who are still together and even expecting their first baby together. So, what is Bayleigh's due date?