Did Bayleigh and Swaggy C From 'The Challenge' Stay Together After the Show?

Since MTV's The Challenge debuted in 1998 (it was originally dubbed Road Rules), there have been countless hookups, breakups, and makeups between the contestants who give romance a shot on the show. After all, there have been three entire "Exes" seasons dedicated to the failed couplings on The Challenge.

Though there have been a few successful matches made on the show — Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley got engaged during Season 34 of the show and Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols got engaged off-camera in December of 2019 — the difficult nature of the series makes it sometimes impossible for couples to weather the storm.

The theme of the 35th season of The Challenge is Total Madness. While casts from past seasons of the show were exclusively alums of The Real World, things have changed in recent years.

Now, contestants from shows like Big Brother, Geordie Shore, Are You the One?, and Survivor have shaken things up on The Challenge. Rookies Chris Williams aka Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton originally met when they competed on Season 20 of Big Brother. While their flirtation was initially categorized as a "showmance," the two got engaged in September of 2018 on the reunion special.

Their engagement has been a topic of discussion on The Challenge, and it has put a target on them both for eliminations. Are Swaggy C and Bayleigh from The Challenge: Total Madness still together? Read on to learn the status of their relationship (hint: it's definitely changed since the MTV show filmed).