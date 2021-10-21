What Does MTV's 'The Challenge' Competitor Amanda Garcia Do for a Living?

Since 2015, MTV’s The Challenge veteran Amanda Garcia has been a series staple. Amanda originally came to The Challenge after her break on the reality television show Are You the One? Fans of The Challenge franchise was first introduced to the fierce competitor and trash talker on The Challenge: Rivals III.

She then went on to appear in Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, and War of the Worlds. Throughout her stint on the competition series, she has been known for her long-lasting rivalries with Camila Nakagawa and Cara Maria Sorbello. The controversial player has nine daily wins and one elimination win, in addition to having a reputation for talking her castmates' ears off and making quite a few enemies in the process.

Now she’s back for more reality action on Spies, Lies, and Allies and is hoping to get her first challenge win and take home part of the prize money. Viewers wonder what Amanda does for work when she isn’t busy filming. Keep reading to find out.

What does Amanda Garcia on 'The Challenge' do for work?

Many fans wondered what Amanda does for work after she posted a photo of herself on social media wearing scrubs. In between filming The Challenge, Amanda went to nursing school. She has a nursing degree and a license and currently works as a nurse in a trauma unit, which is similar to what Kendal Sheppard, another Challenge vet, does for work. In a preview special that aired before the new season, Amanda mentioned that she had been working as a nurse during the “crazy pandemic.”

Article continues below advertisement

During Spies, Lies, and Allies, Amanda has mentioned her medical job a few times, as well as the fact that he has to take care of her 8-month-old son Avonni Anthony. Avonni is one of the reasons why she’s even competing this season. Amanda works so much as a nurse, and all she wants to do is win so she can spend more time with her baby and less time working.

Article continues below advertisement

In Episode 10 of The Challenge: Lies, Spies, and Allies, audiences saw Amanda on a video call with her friend who was watching Avonni while she was away on the show. As she talks to her friend, she questions if she made the right choice in leaving her baby to return to compete. During their call, Amanda's friend reminds her that she is there to win the money for her and her son.

She mentions that she had her son right before the pandemic hit. Amanda also reveals that she worked as a nurse during her time away from competing on The Challenge. In her confessional, she shares, “I was on the frontline, you know, risking my family. It’s just been really hard to do it on my own. I know that money can’t buy happiness, but it’ll help me spend more time with my son. It’ll help me give him the life that I think he deserves."