Tori Deal Played a Major Role in Fessy Shafaat’s Deactivation on 'The Challenge'

In Episode 6 of The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies , viewers saw an explosive fight break out between several show competitors. Amber Borzotra, Esther Agunbiade, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat got into a huge confrontation. The argument was the result of tensions that had built up over the last couple of episodes after Fessy blindsided Amber, who was Josh's partner, and voted for her to go into elimination.

Fessy blindsided Amber because he knew that Amber had felt slighted after seeing how Season 36 of The Challenge played out. Last season, he and Amber had conversations about not wanting to make her a priority and lying to her face that he wanted her to run the final with him when they were briefly partners. Fessy threw himself in the elimination, stabbing fellow competitor Nelson Thomas in the back and stealing Kaycee Clark.

Fessy thought that to be his best chance to win, though fans of the show know his strategy ended up blowing up in his face, and Amber and her partner CT Tamburello went on to win the million-dollar prize. When she joined The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies, Fessy immediately thought she would turn against him, and that's why he decided to take the first shot. Unfortunately after the huge blowup between the four cast members, Fessy was deactivated and sent packing. Why was he eliminated from the show?

Josh and Fessy got into a fight of their own, which ended with Fessy pushing his former ally’s head back. Josh was quite upset over the entire altercation, and in Episode 7, Fessy was eliminated from The Challenge by host TJ Lavin for putting his hands on Josh.

Seemingly, the Season 37 champ’s frequent talk about the situation started getting on the nerves of a few people, especially Fessy’s partner, rookie Esther. She reacted to the entire situation by throwing her drink at Amber. Then Cory Wharton and Tori went and added fuel to the fire by involving Josh in the drama. Josh and Fessy had already got into a rather heated exchange before his partner went into elimination, and here they were again.

After a fun night, many of the show’s castmates went to the kitchen to heat up frozen pizzas, and Amber noticed that someone had taken her pizza. Audiences then saw Tori Deal go up to Amber and tell her that Fessy had taken her pizza, and this joke set the wheels in motion to the big fight that went down. Amber approached Fessy about the pizza and then started a conversation about him betraying her by sending her into elimination.

Tori Deal confessed why she started the pizza fiasco in the first place.

During an episode of MTV's Official Challenge Podcast, which Tori hosts with Challenge veteran Aneesa Ferreira, they spoke about Tori instigating the fight. Tori said that it wasn't all bad that she told Amber that her pizza was eaten by Fessy but stated that she shouldn't have gotten Josh involved. Tori shared, "It ends up being way bigger than I anticipated; 100 percent should not have gotten Josh — that is my biggest regret from this season."

She then explained that Cory also played a part, but she shouldn't have done what she did. She told Aneesa, "I feel really bad, though. I do feel really bad about it because obviously you never want to see two friends fight like that, like to the point where it got physical." Tori continued, "I literally say to Fessy and Cory, 'Should I tell Amber you ate the pizza?' He's like, 'Don't do it, Tori.'" She said that the camera guys egged her on to start the joke about Fessy taking Amber's pizza.

Source: MTV