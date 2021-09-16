'The Challenge' Competitor Fessy Shafaat Will Need a New Alliance if He Wants to Win

Fessy has totally lived up to his Challenge nickname "Messy Fessy." Last season on Episode 4 of The Challenge: Double Agents, Fessy betrayed Nelson Thomas, even though they were in an alliance together. The house voted Nelson and his partner Amber Martinez into elimination because they thought it would be a women's challenge elimination day. At first, Tori Deal planned to go up against Amber to win a gold skull.

However, when they saw that the elimination would be the game hall brawl, Fessy whispered to Tori that he wanted to go against Nelson himself. Nelson was entirely blindsided by having to face Fessy in elimination and, unfortunately, was sent home. After the shady move, the rest of the alliance was upset with Fessy, and they went their own ways after learning they couldn't trust him. In a post-elimination interview with Entertainment Weekly , Nelson discussed the betrayal.

"What did I do for a friend to backstab me in the way that he did, especially after we worked together last season and we got so close?" he asked.

Fessy has burned bridges and thrown others under the bush a time or two throughout his Challenge career. He may need to form an entirely new alliance to get himself through to the finale this go-round. It will be exciting to see how the rest of the season unfolds, and if Kaycee can be deemed trustworthy.