Are ‘The Challenge’ Castmates Fessy Shafaat and Amanda Garcia Currently Dating?

MTV's The Challenge is back for Season 37. Two of this season's cast members include two-time finalist Fessy Shafaat and veteran Amanda Garcia. In the trailer for The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies, viewers caught a glimpse of these two getting to know one another and doing a little kissing. Viewers who tuned in to the premiere episode on Aug. 11 saw them flirting with one another and making out.

Fessy made it clear to Amanda that he's totally into her. On the other hand, she was only interested in kissing him and keeping their situation on the down-low. One person in general that she didn't want to find out about them hooking up was Nelson Thomas. Nelson and Fessy still have some unsettled beef from what went down last season. Nelson still is mad at Fessy for going against him in elimination and beating him for a gold skull.

During the debut, Nelson saw Fessy and Amanda hanging out, and in front of everyone, he began to air out his and Fessy's dirty laundry. Nelson told Fessy that he doesn't trust him anymore but that he's okay with him and Amanda getting to know one another. It's apparent that Fessy and Amanda are attracted to each other, and it may have continued when the cameras weren't rolling. Are the two currently dating each other ?

Is Fessy Shafaat dating Amanda Garcia?

It appears that Fessy is not dating Amanda. Not long after the new season aired, Amanda appeared on Instagram Live with two of her castmates, Michele Fitzgerald and Ashley "Millionaire" Mitchell. During their chat session, the topic of hookups and showmances came up. Of course, Ashley talked about her involvement with Nelson, and Michele mentioned her interest in fellow castmate Emanuel Neagu. Then Ashley, being Ashley, asked Amanda to dish on what's going on between her and Fessy.

Article continues below advertisement

She replied, "Nothing. We're just friends." Ashley then went on to say, "Oh yeah? Then what happened in Dallas?" Fessy and Amanda attended a Big Brother boxing event that featured Fessy. Amanda responded, "I humped him, and I dumped him," before adding, "I think Fessy's messy. I think that he's a reality TV boy. You know I think that a lot of them just like to d--k around and [that's] not what I'm looking for."

Article continues below advertisement

Based on Amanda's comments, she's totally not looking to pursue a relationship with Fessy. However, it seems that Fessy may still be interested in dating Amanda. Recently, Amanda took to social media and posted a photo of her and her 1-year-old son, Avonni. Fessy commented on her post, "You sexy." Maybe he's still hoping she'll have a change of heart.