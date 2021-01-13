'Challenge' Fans Think Tori and Fessy Might Be More Than Friends

When Tori and Fessy were paired up on The Challenge: Double Agents and Fessy admitted in a confessional that he was attracted to her, it immediately sparked rumors of a possible romance between them. Then, someone shared photos on Twitter that showed what some assumed to be the pair on a romantic vacation for two. But because you can't see the woman's face in the photos, it's hard to say if it was actually Tori who Fessy was with.

And, officially, both Fessy and Tori have denied being together romantically. After the rumors came out, Fessy took to his Patreon page to set the record straight. He assured his fans that there had never been anything romantic between them and that they are just good friends.