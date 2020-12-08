'The Challenge's' Tori and Jordan Faced Pressure as a Couple in the Public Eye

When Tori and Jordan competed on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, Jordan shocked fans and fellow competitors when he proposed to Tori. She, of course, said yes, and it was a moment in Challenge history.

It even begged the question of whether or not they would have a televised MTV wedding like fellow Challenge vet Chris 'CT' Tamburello. Sadly, however, fans will have to wait a while longer before they get another Challenge wedding.