Gabby Allen From 'The Challenge' Has Moved on Since Her Fling With Fessy Shafaat

Things got pretty intense during part one of The Challenge: Double Agents reunion, which aired April 28, 2021. As the Season 36 cast members were discussing the drama that went down, the subject of Gabby Allen and Fessy Shafaat's romance came up — which led to Fessy throwing shade at Gabby's current boyfriend.

But who is her mystery beau, anyway? Let's take a closer look at who Gabby from The Challenge is currently dating.