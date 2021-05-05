Gabby Allen From 'The Challenge' Has Moved on Since Her Fling With Fessy Shafaat

Gabby Allen From 'The Challenge' Has Moved on Since Her Fling With Fessy ShafaatBy Michelle Stein
May. 5 2021, Updated 2:54 p.m. ET
Things got pretty intense during part one of The Challenge: Double Agents reunion, which aired April 28, 2021. As the Season 36 cast members were discussing the drama that went down, the subject of Gabby Allen and Fessy Shafaat's romance came up — which led to Fessy throwing shade at Gabby's current boyfriend.
But who is her mystery beau, anyway? Let's take a closer look at who Gabby from The Challenge is currently dating.
Gabby from 'The Challenge' has a boyfriend named Brandon.
Reportedly, Gabby and Brandon Myers — a former Ex on the Beach star — began dating in January 2020. They didn't become Instagram official, however, until many months later in August. A quick look at the fellow reality TV star's Instagram reveals that like Gabby, her boyfriend is very into all things fitness.
Both Gabby and Brandon have posted quite a few photos/videos of the couple working out together and just hanging out ever since they've publicly confirmed their relationship.
On her birthday in February 2021, Gabby captioned a photo of her kissing Brandon with,“Counting my blessings and you’re pretty much all 29 of them!”
And just days later on Valentine's Day, she wrote, "don’t care if it sounds sad, every day is Valentine’s Day with you.. Thanks for being so fit but more importantly my best friend..”
What did Fessy say about Gabby's boyfriend on 'The Challenge' reunion?
During part one of The Challenge: Double Agents reunion, cast members were talking about Gabby and Fessy's flirty relationship in Season 36. Gabby explained that considering they didn't talk much at The Challenge house and they don't even live in the same country, there was never going to be this "massive blossoming relationship."
Still, as host Vernon Davis pointed out, Gabby and Fessy could still try to make it work. That's when cast member Anessa Ferreira shared, "She has a whole man," in reference to Gabby's boyfriend, Brandon.
“Well, he’s not a whole man. He’s like a half a man,” Fessy replied, later clarifying that he meant Gabby's boyfriend is short.
And you can bet Gabby didn't let the snide remark go unpunished.
“Fessy compared to anyone is half a man,” Gabby shot back at him during The Challenge reunion special. “Nobody knows my boyfriend there, and like, you know, whatever he has to say about him he is not half a man. He’s a f--king epic person.”
Previously, Gabby from 'The Challenge' dated Marcel Somerville.
Gabby was previously linked to Marcel Somerville (a member of the U.K. hip-hop group Blazin' Squad,) whom she met and became close with when they were on U.K's Love Island in 2017. Their relationship lasted for about 10 months until Marcel reportedly cheated on Gabby while on a trip in Mexico.
Fessy's saltiness about his non-relationship with Gabby aside, it seems that Gabby and her current boyfriend Brandon are extremely happy together. We can't wait to see how their relationship plays out!
The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.