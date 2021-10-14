Amanda Garcia Broke off Her Engagement With Her Baby Daddy, Ray Reinhardt, in 2020

Amanda Garcia Broke off Her Engagement With Her Baby Daddy, Ray Reinhardt, in 2020By Leila Kozma
Oct. 14 2021, Published 9:08 a.m. ET
One The Challenge star has had her fair share of experiences with cheaters.
Amanda Garcia announced her breakup with Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat, her co-star on The Challenge, mere weeks after they made it Facebook official. They went on a romantic vacation to Mexico only recently. But it all turned upside down once Amanda found out that Fessy was acting very comfortably around a mystery woman at a Florida bar.
Amanda has had similar experiences with her baby daddy.
Amanda broke up with Fessy and her baby daddy because of cheating-related concerns.
"[Fessy is] a f--kin' trashbag," Amanda wrote on Twitter on Oct. 10, 2021, around the same time as the photographs of Fessy standing unusually close to a seductively pouting woman first emerged. "Cancelling my trip to Florida next week, and he is [definitely] not coming to Colorado before the reunion anymore."
Amanda ran into uncannily similar problems with Ray Reinhardt, a Colorado-based barber with whom she shares a son, Avonni Anthony.
With Fessy, the relationship tanked shortly after it took off. Amanda and her The Challenge co-star made the fling Facebook official in the second half of 2021. A long-term relationship was their main prospect — until Amanda pulled the plug via the strongly-worded tweet in Oct. 2021.
Amanda broke up with her baby daddy, Ray, for similar reasons.
Amanda and Ray got engaged in Jan. 2020, just a month before welcoming their first and only son, Avonni, on Feb. 7, 2020. Details about the early days of the relationship aren't that easy to come by. To make matters worse, she doesn't have that many photographs of Ray on her Instagram profile either.
Either way, things between Amanda and Ray came to a halt in the fall of 2020, after Amanda reportedly stumbled upon photographic evidence of Ray getting up to no good. As she explained in a now-deleted Facebook post shared on Sept. 20, 2020, Ray had a habit of talking to women, which annoyed her a great deal.
"I’m not someone that ever runs to Facebook to put my business out there, but this time I need everyone to see the truth and to hear it from my mouth, not someone else’s," Amanda wrote, per Us Weekly. "Ray and I are officially done."
"It's not the first time I've caught women texting him back and forth behind my back," she added. "It's not the first time he's left my son hanging without checking on him, not even once. But it is the first time I’ve actually gotten pictures of him and information of him physically cheating, therefore I am finished."
Not one to pass up an opportunity to take revenge, Amanda also shared a photograph of 10 or so trash bags with the caption, "His bags are packed" the same day on Instagram, per Us Weekly.
Catch new episodes of The Challenge Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.