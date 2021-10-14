Amanda Garcia Broke off Her Engagement With Her Baby Daddy, Ray Reinhardt, in 2020

One The Challenge star has had her fair share of experiences with cheaters.

Amanda Garcia announced her breakup with Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat, her co-star on The Challenge, mere weeks after they made it Facebook official. They went on a romantic vacation to Mexico only recently. But it all turned upside down once Amanda found out that Fessy was acting very comfortably around a mystery woman at a Florida bar.

Amanda has had similar experiences with her baby daddy.