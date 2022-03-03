Which Team Won 'The Amazing Race' Season 33? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 33 finale of The Amazing Race.

After visiting six European countries, completing plenty of Roadblocks and Detours, and navigating a season filled with COVID-related hurdles, four teams battled it out in an attempt to win Season 33 of The Amazing Race.

The season was truly unlike any other, as 11 teams started the once-in-a-lifetime travel journey in February of 2020. After three legs were completed, host Phil Keoghan announced that the show would have to go on a brief hiatus so the world could get through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.