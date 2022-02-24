Season 33 of 'The Amazing Race' Will Wrap Up with a Two-Hour Finale

Following an elimination at the end of the Portugal leg, the finalists will complete the race in Los Angeles, Calif. While Season 33 has been unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will wrap up in a traditional manner, with the final leg taking place stateside.

Though new episodes began debuting at 9 p.m. partway through the season, The Amazing Race finale will kick off at 8 p.m. It will wrap up at 10 p.m. ET.