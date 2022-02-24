Season 33 of 'The Amazing Race' Will Wrap Up with a Two-Hour Finale

Season 33 of 'The Amazing Race' Will Wrap Up with a Two-Hour FinaleBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 24 2022, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 33 of The Amazing Race.
Following a 19-month Pit Stop, a major shift in the cast line-up, and many rule changes and travel restrictions all due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Amazing Race will soon be wrapping up after a historic 33rd season.
Only one team will be able to win the $1 million prize and to secure extreme bragging rights. Ahead of the Season 33 conclusion, we've rounded up everything that you need to know about the finale episode, including the filming locations, the air date, and a refresher on which teams are left.
When is 'The Amazing Race' finale for Season 33?
The 33rd season of the hit travel competition will officially conclude with a stacked two-hour finale on March 2, 2022. In the first hour, the teams will head to Lisbon, Portugal. They will complete tasks in Setúbal (which is a city in the Lisbon metropolitan area).
Following an elimination at the end of the Portugal leg, the finalists will complete the race in Los Angeles, Calif. While Season 33 has been unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will wrap up in a traditional manner, with the final leg taking place stateside.
Though new episodes began debuting at 9 p.m. partway through the season, The Amazing Race finale will kick off at 8 p.m. It will wrap up at 10 p.m. ET.
Which teams are left on 'The Amazing Race'? A non-elimination leg saved one pair ahead of the finale.
The ninth leg commenced in Thessaloniki, and Kim & Penn and Raquel & Cayla were the first two teams to depart. Arun & Natalia and Dusty & Ryan left in the second slot in "Rock Bottom."
In the Road Block, the teams were tasked with searching through five thousand rocks at the Theatro Dasous to each find one of the four stones with gold coins underneath. Raquel, Dusty, Arun, and Kim elected to complete the challenge, and the arduous nature of the Road Block meant that all four were at the outdoor theater at one time.
The task tested the everyone's patience, and once Raquel, Kim, and Arun found their lucky rocks (in that order), Dusty began to get in his head.
After nearly three hours of looking, Dusty was able to find the final gold coin. Though Dusty and Ryan were able to finish out the "Break 'Em" Detour rather quickly, the two were still the last team to arrive at the Pit Stop.
Thankfully for the B&B owner and the Prison Counts podcast host, host Phil Keough confirmed that the leg was a non-elimination one.
Leading into the finale, friends Dusty & Ryan, spouses Kim & Penn, pals Cayla & Raquel, and father/daughter duo Arun & Natalia are the four remaining teams. However, Phil did confirm that only three of those pairs would make it to the actual final leg, which will take place in Los Angeles.
Which team will win? You'll have to tune in to the March 2 finale to find out.
The Amazing Race airs on Wednesdays on CBS. You can also stream the current season on Paramount Plus.