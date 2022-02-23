What Is a “U-Turn” in ‘The Amazing Race’? A Potential Twist, Explained

When it comes to Amazing Race lingo, we have the Roadblock, in which all teams are forced to pick one member of the team to complete a task. There's also a Speed Bump, in which a specific team is given an extra task to complete.

In Season 33, the two returning teams — Moe and Michael, and Arun and Natalia, were forced to complete a Speed Bump, although it was not aired. There’s also the Detour, in which the team has to choose one task to complete between two choices. And then there’s the U-Turn.