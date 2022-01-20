This 'Amazing Race' Couple's Relationship Didn't Make It to the Finish Line

This 'Amazing Race' Couple's Relationship Didn't Make It to the Finish LineBy Pretty Honore
Jan. 20 2022, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 33 of The Amazing Race.
The evolution of modern-day matchmaking is happening before our eyes. Thanks to shows like The Bachelor, Too Hot to Handle, and Married at First Sight, there are a few less lonely people in the world.
Love Island’s Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt are proof of this fact. The couple met in Season 1 of the CBS series and ultimately took home third place in the competition.
Unlike many of their co-stars, Caro and Ray continued their relationship long after the cameras stopped rolling. The couple then joined the cast of The Amazing Race before showrunners were forced to press pause on production in February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sadly, the couple didn't return to the show once filming resumed in September of 2021, leaving many fans to wonder why. Are Caro and Ray still together — or did they break up over the 19-month hiatus?
Did Caro and Ray break up?
Since the two signed up for Season 33 of The Amazing Race, Caro and Ray have gone their separate ways. Caro announced their breakup via YouTube just a few months after the country went into lockdown. In June 2020, the reality star posted a video that vaguely detailed the circumstances of their split.
“We’re not dating anymore,” she revealed. “It is sad because I do want to clarify that I really tried my hardest in this relationship, and I just don’t want to throw anybody under the bus. I don’t want to make my business be everybody’s business, but I guess I am because this is a YouTube video.”
“I just don’t feel like he was committed to the relationship how I was. And that’s why I decided to break up with him,” she added.
Now two years after first competing on The Amazing Race, Caro and Ray are still on the move. They both frequently document their travels via social media. Ahead of the Season 33 premiere, Ray gave a shoutout to Caro for “being a savage” and “showing the world her competitive side”.
Ray also said that the couple ended on good terms, but there’s no indication that they'll be rekindling their relationship anytime soon. Fans are disappointed that the ex-Love Islanders won’t be finishing the competition together, but they weren’t the only ones who were missing in action during the Jan. 19 episode of The Amazing Race.
Caro and Ray aren't the only team who didn't return for Season 33 of 'The Amazing Race.'
Before the COVID-19 crisis sent the world into chaos, there were 11 teams competing on The Amazing Race.
Following the hiatus, only five of those teams returned. Among the teams who didn't come back were, of course, Caro and Ray, Sam and Connie Greiner, Taylor and Isaiah Green-Jones, and "hometown heroes" Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone.
The remaining contestants are Raquel and Cayla, Ryan and Dusty, Kim and Penn, Lala and Lulu, and Akbar and Sheri.
You can see who comes out on top when The Amazing Race airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.