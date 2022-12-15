Mike Gabler Reveals What's Next After Winning 'Survivor' Season 43 (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 43.

After watching the Survivor 43 season finale, many fans took to social media to post about their shock. Mike Gabler’s claim to the title of Sole Survivor shook the Survivor fan base after he seemed like an unwinnable contestant based on both “edgic” and gameplay.

However, by the final tribal council, Mike “Gabler” was able to get the jury into his pocket and bring home the title and the $1 million prize.