Once again, Survivor doesn't exactly boast cinéma vérité filmmaking (because where's the money in that?), as certain camera shots have been known to require multiple takes.

"[When] they get that shot of us walking down the beach holding our torches ... they do that shot about three times," Survivor: Island of the Idols player Karishma Patel told Insider. "We have to rewind and do it again from different angles."