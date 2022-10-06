What Does 'Survivor 43' Castaway Cody Assenmacher Do for a Living?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 43 of Survivor.

The 43rd season of Survivor is in full swing, and viewers are slowly getting to know the various personalities on the Coco, Baka, and Vesi tribes. Though there were 18 castaways on the show at the beginning of the season, a few stars stood out right from the start.

Cody Assenmacher, who is on the Vesi tribe, is one of the Season 43 stars who is quickly becoming a main player.