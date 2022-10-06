'Survivor 43' Fans Love Noelle Lambert's Story — How Did She Become a Paralympian?

Naturally, that has made viewers exceedingly curious about Noelle's backstory, specifically surrounding the accident that she experienced at age 19 while attending the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Survivor enthusiasts want to know how she overcame a life-changing situation and became a Paralympic athlete and national TV star! Her story is impressive and inspiring.

Read on for what Noelle had to say about her accident and to learn more about her Survivor experience so far.