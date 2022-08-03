Meet 'The Challenge' Host T.J. Lavin's Adorable Family

T.J. met his wife, Roxanne Siordia, at an event on Nov. 2, 2004, and exactly eight years later, the two tied the knot in Vegas.

"We always knew we wanted to get married on Nov. 2 because that’s when we met," T.J. told People in 2012, adding that he knew would marry Roxanne "the second [he] met her" all those years ago. "We thought about doing it at the drive-thru, but we couldn’t go through with it, so I said I was down for City Hall. Fancy weddings aren’t our thing."