Meet 'The Challenge' Host T.J. Lavin's Adorable Family
For nearly two decades, T.J. Lavin has been the host of The Challenge and its various spinoffs, including the brand-new CBS version, The Challenge: USA. With each new season, viewers get the chance to learn so much more about each competitor, and although that's wonderful, we really want to know more about the long-time host!
We already know T.J. has accumulated an impressive net worth over the years, so let's shift focus to a different aspect of his life: family. With that said, who is T.J. Lavin's wife? Does he have any kids? Here's everything we know.
Meet T.J. Lavin's wife, Roxanne Siordia.
T.J. met his wife, Roxanne Siordia, at an event on Nov. 2, 2004, and exactly eight years later, the two tied the knot in Vegas.
"We always knew we wanted to get married on Nov. 2 because that’s when we met," T.J. told People in 2012, adding that he knew would marry Roxanne "the second [he] met her" all those years ago. "We thought about doing it at the drive-thru, but we couldn’t go through with it, so I said I was down for City Hall. Fancy weddings aren’t our thing."
The BMX rider also told the mag that after his horrible 2010 crash (which left him in a coma for days), nothing was more important than getting his priorities straight — the most important being his relationship with Roxanne.
"My coma ... really messed up things. If you go in a coma it really messes with your social life, so don’t do it," T.J. joked to the outlet. "But when I got [through] my wreck... it opened my eyes, and we had to work on our relationship more and make it more of a priority. We had to find ourselves – [then] everything was cool.”
Roxanne notes in her Instagram bio that she's a "health coach, Las Vegas plant-based nutritionist, [and] personal trainer." On the official website for her business — called All Things Plant Based — Roxanne offers plenty of services like nutrition consulting and meal planning. She also offers many fitness and workout classes made up of strength and cardio training.
Her fitness class members in the Las Vegas area are also a part of her social club, where she offers small group classes and personal training that are "a mix of strength & conditioning and functional body building in a fun and supportive environment."
T.J. is the stepfather to Roxanne's daughter, Raquel.
For those unaware, T.J. is the proud stepfather of Raquel, Roxanne's daughter from a previous relationship. In June 2021, Roxanne wished T.J. a Happy Father's Day on Instagram, writing that she "couldn't have dreamed of a better partner to raise our girl."
"It was love at first sight that came with an instant family. He was a 27-year-old BMX rider who went all in, being a father to a 5-year-old little girl. I’ve never seen a man so patient," Roxanne continued. "Teaching her to ride a dirt bike, buying her first stick shift truck, wakesurfing, backing up a boat trailer ... never once raised his voice or got impatient."
"He’s never missed a moment in her life. There aren’t enough words to describe how much I love this man."
New episodes of The Challenge: USA air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.