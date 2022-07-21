Is Any Part of the Reality TV Series 'The Challenge' Scripted? Here's What We Know

What other reality series birthed a thousand spin-offs and has nearly forty seasons? No, we're not talking about Wheel of Fortune!

The Challenge has been around since 1998. The competition-centric series started off as a spinoff of MTV's The Real World and Road Rules. Now The Challenge features contestants from a whole assortment of reality television programs, eager to win a huge cash prize. Naturally, fans of the show can't help but wonder, are any parts of The Challenge scripted?