Did Tori Deal and Emanuel Neagu's Romantic Relationship Continue After 'The Challenge'?

Neither Tori nor Emanuel have come out and announced that the two are an item now that they’re no longer filming the show. However, Tori was seen flirting with Emanuel on a recent episode of The Challenge Official Podcast and shared that they “still talk all the time.”

Hopefully, once the season is over, we will get more clarity on whether they are still together.

The Challenge: Lies, Spies, and Allies season finale airs on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.