Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley Used to be the Power Couple of 'The Challenge' — What Happened?By Leila Kozma
Dec. 2 2021, Published 9:28 a.m. ET
Episode 17 of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies captures a heated game of Dead Drop, Daniel "Logan" Sampedro's last mistake while in the contest, and an intimate conversation between Tori Deal and Emanuel Neagu.
While Tori's ex, Jordan Wiseley, proposed in front of the cameras, their breakup didn't garner the same kind of attention — at least until now. What did Tori tell Emanuel about her breakup? Why did she and Jordan break up?
Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley called off their engagement in November 2020. Why did they break up?
Tori briefly mentioned her nearly four-year-long relationship with Jordan Wiseley in a conversation with her co-star and potential love interest Emanuel in Season 37, Episode 17 of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. An undisputed power couple, Tori and Jordan cemented themselves as The Challenge royalty through a steady stream of TV and media appearances.
"I never cheated on Jordan," Tori Deal said in January 2021.
Tori and Jordan broke up in November 2020, after about four years of dating. During their time together, they embarked on a range of collaborations. As Tori told Chicks in the Office, the cracks started to show during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having to stay in the same house only increased already existing tensions between the couple. Ultimately, Tori decided to head out to film The Challenge: Double Agents with the underlying aim of seeking some distance. Upon her return, she was forced to acknowledge that the relationship was no longer feasible.
"I would [say], 'Let's try to work it out,'" Tori said on the Jan. 7, 2021, episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, via E! News. "And we had this moment where we're like, 'All right, I'm going to go on the show, you're going to stay home, let's see what happens, let's see if this distance will help us.'"
She continued, "COVID really was hard on us. We were just, like, fighting all the time. When we lived with each other, we were just on top of each other. So it was like a big step back from that stress and obviously, when I came home, we broke up really soon when I came home. I never cheated on Jordan."
Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley started talking in 2017, and they quickly became the power couple on 'The Challenge.'
Tori and Jordan first got to talking in 2017 while on the set of The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30.
An ambitious rookie, Tori entered the contest alongside her beau at the time, Derrick Henry. She and Jordan got closer after Derrick's elimination. In essence, Tori first appeared on the show alongside Derrick, but she left with Jordan.
Tori and Jordan got engaged in August 2019 while shooting The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.
Jordan more or less wrote The Challenge history by getting himself involved in a scene more high-risk than any body-crushing, above-water, Dead Drop-style adventure course could ever be: a proposal. Tori said yes.
In May 2020, Tori and Jordan even released a music video, "Love Is Cruel." They announced their breakup in November 2020.