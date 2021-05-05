Why Did Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley From MTV's 'The Challenge' Call It Quits?

Reality stars Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley met while competing on MTV's The Challenge . In 2017 on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, Jordan returned as a champion and met the then-rookie Tori Deal. Even though Tori came on the show with boyfriend Derrick Henry, she ran the finals with Jordan, and eventually, they ended up falling for one another. Following that season of The Challenge, they decided to start a romantic relationship and moved in together.

Tori went on to compete on The Challenge: Final Reckoning without her boyfriend, and then the couple returned to compete on War of the Worlds 2. It was on this Challenge that Jordan got down on one knee, and the couple became engaged. The engaged duo came back for Total Madness but were both sent home one after the other. Tori appeared alone again on The Challenge: Double Agents because she and Jordan at the time were giving each other some much-needed space.

Turns out there was a lot more than needing space going on, and Tori and Jordan called it quits . Keep reading to find out what actually happened between The Challenge exes.

Are Tori and Jordan from 'The Challenge’ still engaged?

After Tori was eliminated from The Challenge: Double Agents, she had apparently moved out of the place she shared with Jordan, and fans wondered if something happened. On Nov. 27, 2020, Tori and Jordan penned a lengthy breakup announcement on their respective Instagram accounts, revealing that they had split up and were no longer engaged. Tori shared a photo of her and Jordan sharing a warm hug along with her heartfelt post.

Article continues below advertisement

"I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it’s time to experience life apart," she wrote. The Challenge star went on to say, "Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper." Tori thanked their fans for following them on social media and ended the post by asking for privacy at that time.

Source: MTV

Article continues below advertisement

She stated, "The world can be cruel and the last thing we want is for people to try to pin us against one another. So please, let us heal in peace. Thank you." For Jordan's part, he also posted a rather long message about the breakup. He started his post by saying, "It’s been one of the toughest stretches of my life to silently struggle with our happiness and love." He also clarified that the two did not end their engagement because of any scandals.

It would appear that they ended things partly because of the pressures of having a relationship in the public eye, but what ultimately ended their engagement is not known. Tori and fellow competitor Fessy Shafaat have shut down rumors about them hooking up while they were on The Challenge. Plus, during The Challenge: Double Agents reunion, they claimed that after seeing if there was anything between them when they were vacationing in Turks and Caicos, they are now just friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MTV