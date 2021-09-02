Would Tori Deal Ever Compete on 'The Challenge' Again with Ex-Fiancé Jordan Wiseley?

In 2017 on MTV’s The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 , Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley met. At the time, Tori was in a relationship with fellow competitor Derrick Henry. When he was sent home, the two castmates were getting close while Jordan took the rookie Tori under his wing and showed her the ropes of playing a smart game. The audience could see how their friendship was growing, and by the end of the season, Tori ended up hooking up with her new crush.

She ended her relationship with Derrick and pursued a romance with Jordan. Fans saw how close Tori and Jordan had become as a couple when they both appeared on War of the Worlds 2 to compete. Jordan even got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend while they appeared on Season 34 of The Challenge. However, a year later, the two would announce their split, calling off their engagement in November 2020.

Tori competed on The Challenge: Double Agents without Jordan because they were on a break, and now she’s on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies as a single woman. Would the competitor be up for competing again on The Challenge if Jordan was part of the cast? Here’s what she said about appearing on the series with her ex.

Would Tori Deal compete with Jordan Wiseley on in a future ‘Challenge’ season?

When it comes to competing on The Challenge with her ex, Tori said she would "definitely" be down for it and would jump at the opportunity. On the Aug. 4 episode of the Watch With Us podcast, while promoting The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies, Tori shared, "If me and Jordan were ever on the same show, I would 100 percent have his back. I would never ever do anything to hurt him. There’s no bad blood there.”

Although Tori said she wanted to compete on The Challenge with her ex, Jordan has no intention of joining a season with his former fiancée. In an interview via YouTube with Danny Pellegrino, who Jordan calls the "Tea Sipping Gawd" of the podcast Everything Iconic, the fellow Challenge star talked about some of the drama that had gone down between him and Tori.

Jordan told Danny that even though he and Tori ended their relationship on good terms, all the comments that came after they called it quits left a bad taste in his mouth. When Danny asked Jordan if he had received any calls from The Challenge about returning to do a season of the series with Tori, he admitted he was contacted. However, he flat out stated, "I'm not going back with Tori."