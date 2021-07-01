Is Wendell Holland Married? The 'Survivor' Star Had Relationship Drama

Wendell initially began a career as a lawyer, but after successfully selling several homemade beds on Craigslist, he turned to furniture crafting full-time. His business, Beve Unlimited , has over 6,000 followers on Instagram. Wendell's experience in handcrafted items has helped his success on the HGTV show Hot Mess House, which he co-hosts with Cassandra Aarssen .

Hot Mess House's latest season — and Wendell's first, as he just joined the show this season — premiered on June 17, 2021, on HGTV. The show follows Cassandra and Wendell through the renovation and re-organization of 11 homes.

Wendell's role on the HGTV show Home Town Takeover is equally exciting, even if he isn't hosting the show himself. On Home Town Takeover, Wendell has been acting as more of a consultant and occasionally guest host, which is lucky for hosts Ben and Erin Napier — they have a real renovation expert on their hands!