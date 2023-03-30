Amber From 'The Challenge' Announced Her Pregnancy This Year — Was She Pregnant on the Show?

If you're a reality show fanatic, then chances are you've seen Amber Borzotra making the rounds. The reality show star first appeared on Season 16 of Big Brother, which aired during the summer of 2014. While she was ultimately evicted from the house on that show, she would go on to compete in The Challenge in its 36th season, Double Agents. While Double Agents follows a similar format of pitting reality show stars in high-intensity challenges, this season added sabotage to the mix.

Among the female competitors of the season, Amber actually won during the competition, making her a historic winner for her first time in competition. She later appeared on the Ride or Dies season and is now a part of The Challenge: World Championship. But even among all these competitions, real life doesn't stop for reality shows. In late January 2023, Amber revealed she is pregnant and expecting a child! But was Amber pregnant during The Challenge? Here's what she's said on the matter.

Was Amber pregnant on 'The Challenge'?

On Jan 22, 2023, Amber posted on Instagram announcing her pregnancy. She uploaded a glamorous picture of her sporting a visible baby bump, captioned with "Call me mama because I'm having a baby!" The announcement came well before The Challenge: World Championship began streaming on Paramount Plus. Amidst her pregnancy news, however, reality show fans have been watching go hard on The Challenge completely rigorous games. This has led many to ask if she was pregnant while on the show.

Amber addressed this recently, however. In a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amber revealed to the outlet that she found out that she was pregnant after she had filmed for World Championship. She wasn't able to reveal much else at the time. Filming reportedly took place between October and November 2022, leaving some room for her to have become pregnant after filming for the show. She also told EW that she had a great time on the season prior to the news.

"It was probably one of my best experiences, actually, that I've had so far on any season that I've been on," Amber admitted to EW. "I felt like I finally had friends and I had clarity on and understanding going in with my new [autism] diagnosis." Even amidst her reality show appearances and understanding her autism, with which she was diagnosed after filming for Rider or Dies, she's looking forward to the greater challenge of being a parent. "I'm so excited," she tells EW. "I'm so ready to be a mommy."