’The Challenge: World Championship's Theo Campbell Is Focused on Being a Dad

The ultimate world tournament is finally here! On March 8, The Challenge: World Championship debuted on Paramount Plus, and the cast features a slew of fan favorite contestants from The Challenge in both the U.S. and around the globe. From Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio to Jodi Weatherton to Theo Campbell, the competitors fighting for the "Challenge World Champion" title and $500,000 are as highly decorated as they come.

Article continues below advertisement

And to some, Theo Campbell, is especially important. The Love Island alum and competitor from both The Challenge: War of the Worlds and The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 is a nearly guaranteed front-runner this season. And, as to be expected, many are curious about his life outside of the show and who Theo is dating these days.

Source: Paramount Plus

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Theo Campbell from 'The Challenge' dating?

Judging by Instagram, the most important person in Theo's life right now is likely his son, Aries, who he welcomed with influencer Sapphire Yhnell in 2021. Despite sharing a child, however, it's not clear if Theo and Sapphire are dating now, in 2023. In fact, it doesn't look like Theo is dating anyone, if we're being honest.

He did have a public breakup with fellow Challenge star Kaz Crossley, however. The pair were on Love Island UK at different times and they started dating in 2019, and their relationship lasted nearly a year. However, ahead of going on The Challenge: World Championship at the same time, they were split up.

Article continues below advertisement

Theo Campbell suffered an eye injury in 2019.

While on vacation in Ibiza with Kaz in August 2019, the Love Island alum got into a freak accident that changed his life forever. During his trip, a champagne cork shot out of someone else’s bottle and hit Theo directly in his right eye, rendering him partially blind.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, the 31-year-old reality star opened up about the gruesome details on social media, claiming his right eye "split in half" and that he needed two eye surgeries. On Twitter, Theo shared more information about his condition following the accident.

Article continues below advertisement

"I currently have seven stitches in my eye (gross) and the doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll see properly again," The Challenge contestant wrote in August 2019. "They [have] done a good job saving it as they said I might [lose] my whole eye to begin with. But Im hopeful and don’t want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible."

Theo Campbell and his ex are both on 'The Challenge: World Championship.'

Theo’s 2019 eye injury didn’t stop him from joining the cast of the ultimate global tournament. On March 8, The Challenge: World Championship debuted on Paramount Plus, and the Love Island alum is one of The Challenge Legends.