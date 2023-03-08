Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge Source: Paramount Plus 'The Challenge: World Championship': Where To Watch the Epic Season and When New Episodes Air By Haylee Thorson Mar. 8 2023, Updated 11:58 a.m. ET

The ultimate global tournament is finally upon us. On March 8, 2023, the first two episodes of The Challenge: World Championship arrive on Paramount Plus, and you won’t want to miss them. But when do the rest of The Challenge: World Championship episodes air? It's a season of epic proportions.

Featuring champions and MVPs from The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: U.K., and The Challenge: USA, contestants compete in grueling competitions to secure $500,000 and walk away as the "Challenge World Champion." Read on for details about the series premiere, air time, cast, and more.

Source: Paramount Plus Nelson, Kaycee, and Johnny Bananas are part of 'The Challenge: Work Championship.'

When does ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ air?

The wait is over! On Wednesday, March 8, The Challenge: World Championship arrived on Paramount Plus. The first two episodes of the global tournament are now available to stream on the platform in the United States and Canada. However, in other countries around the globe, the series premiere won’t occur until Thursday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 15.

The first two episodes of The Challenge: World Championship are available in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia on Thursday, March 9. On Wednesday, March 15, the series premiere will make its way to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and France. You can also catch the series premiere episode on Wednesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. EST on MTV, along with a one-time sneak preview of the entire show. New episodes of The Challenge: World Championship are released every Wednesday on Paramount Plus.

Source: Paramount Plus Brihony Dawson, Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe, T.J. Lavin, and Mark Wright host this season.

Who makes up the cast of ‘The Challenge: World Championship’?

The 12-part challenge series features global MVPs battling against Challenge legends to win $500,000. The cast members include some major powerhouses from the franchise, and if you're a longtime fan, you'll probably recognize a few of the big ones. Even if you don't necessarily root for them this time around.

Legends in The Challenge: World Championship include Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio, Wes Bergmann, Tori Deal, Nelson Thomas, and Kaycee Clark. Some of what are called the global MVPs of the franchise are Nathan Henry and Kaz Crossley from The Challenge: U.K. and Justine Ndiba and Danny McCray, who are both from The Challenge: USA.

The long-time host of MTV’s The Challenge, T.J. Lavin, is back for the newest global installment of The Challenge: World Championship alongside Australia’s Brihony Dawson, the U.K.’s Mark Wright, and Argentina’s Marley Biyendolo.

