Meet the Super-Sized Cast of Legends in 'The Challenge: World Championship'

MTV's The Challenge has been around longer than some of its fans have even been alive. But, whether a new season premieres on the network or on Paramount Plus, there's almost always a new episode of The Challenge to catch. And now, it's going even bigger with The Challenge: World Championship, which premieres on MTV on March 8 and features big names and fierce competitors from the franchise. Read on for the official cast list for The Challenge: World Championship.

Amber Borzotra

Source: MTV

Although Amber got her reality TV start on Big Brother 16, she has been on The Challenge before. She won Double Agents and competed in Spies, Lies & Allies and Ride or Dies.

Darrell Taylor

Source: MTV

Darrell is one of The Challenge OGs, since his first season was way back when it was called Road Rules. He won five seasons and competed in more, so he's definitely a force on World Championship.

Jodi Weatherton

Source: MTV

Jodi is originally from Road Rules: X-Treme. After that, she won two seasons of the official Challenge series and competed in a couple of others on top of that.

Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio

Source: MTV

Johnny Bananas really needs no introduction. However, he has won seven seasons of The Challenge and he's a household name when it comes to fans of the show.

Jonna Mannion

Source: MTV

Although she first appeared on MTV as a member of a Real World cast, Jonna has two Challenge wins under her belt. And this could be her third.

Jordan Wiseley

Source: MTV

Jordan won three seasons of The Challenge and he was a finalist in two others. He's one of those players that has stuck around over the years and he typically gets a lot of respect from fans.

Kaycee Clark

Source: MTV

Kaycee, a Big Brother transplant, isn't like the other OG Challenge players. But she did win Spies, Lies & Allies and she was finalist in two other seasons.

KellyAnne Judd

Source: MTV

KellyAnne has yet to win a season of The Challenge. However, she has been competing on and off since Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Ruins in 2009.

Nelson Thomas

Source: MTV

Nelson is another well-known Challenge competitor who has competed a lot, but never walked home with a win. Before World Championship, he was in nine other seasons.

Nia Moore

Source: MTV

Nia was a finalist in The Challenge: All Stars 3. She was also in Free Agents and Battles of the Exes II.

Theo Campbell

Source: MTV

Theo was in just two seasons of The Challenge before he was cast in World Championship. But he's a formidable player, so this could be his chance to prove himself.

Tori Deal

Source: MTV

Tori was one of two winners in The Challenge: Ride or Dies in 2023. Hot off her win and with other seasons behind her, Tori could take home another grand prize in World Championship.

Wes Bergmann

Source: MTV

Wes was a finalist in five seasons of The Challenge and he won two seasons on top of that. Although he isn't as well-known to some as Johnny Bananas, he's definitely an OG.

Yes Duffy

Source: MTV

Yes's Challenge credits date back to Road Rules, so he has some clout there. He also walked away as a winner of Challenge 2000 and All Stars.

Ben Driebergen

Source: MTV

Prior to The Challenge: World Championship, Ben only competed in The Challenge: USA. He is from Survivor, though, so he knows a thing or two about holding his own in a competition.

Danny McCray

Source: MTV

Like Ben, Danny is from Survivor and just one season of The Challenge. He's not exactly a rookie, though, since he was one of two winners in The Challenge: USA.

Justine Ndiba

Source: MTV

Justine was a finalist on The Challenge: USA. That may be an indication of how well she'll play in the big leagues, aka World Championship.

Sarah Lacina

Source: MTV

You may know Sarah from three seasons of Survivor. Or, perhaps, as one of the winners of The Challenge: USA.

Emily Seebohm

Source: MTV

Before this, Emily competed on The Challenge: Australia. She was also in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia 8 and Australian Ninja Warrior 6, and she's an Olympic gold medalist.

Grant Crapp

Like many others in World Championship, Grant was also in The Challenge: Australia, so he's not really a newbie to the competition, but he's close to it.

Kiki Morris

Source: MTV

Kiki is from The Challenge: Australia too and she was one of the winners. But she also competed on the dating reality shows The Bachelor Australia 4 and Bachelor in Paradise Australia 3.

Troy Cullen

Source: MTV