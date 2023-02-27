Meet the Super-Sized Cast of Legends in 'The Challenge: World Championship'
MTV's The Challenge has been around longer than some of its fans have even been alive. But, whether a new season premieres on the network or on Paramount Plus, there's almost always a new episode of The Challenge to catch.
And now, it's going even bigger with The Challenge: World Championship, which premieres on MTV on March 8 and features big names and fierce competitors from the franchise.
Read on for the official cast list for The Challenge: World Championship.
Amber Borzotra
Although Amber got her reality TV start on Big Brother 16, she has been on The Challenge before. She won Double Agents and competed in Spies, Lies & Allies and Ride or Dies.
Darrell Taylor
Darrell is one of The Challenge OGs, since his first season was way back when it was called Road Rules. He won five seasons and competed in more, so he's definitely a force on World Championship.
Jodi Weatherton
Jodi is originally from Road Rules: X-Treme. After that, she won two seasons of the official Challenge series and competed in a couple of others on top of that.
Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio
Johnny Bananas really needs no introduction. However, he has won seven seasons of The Challenge and he's a household name when it comes to fans of the show.
Jonna Mannion
Although she first appeared on MTV as a member of a Real World cast, Jonna has two Challenge wins under her belt. And this could be her third.
Jordan Wiseley
Jordan won three seasons of The Challenge and he was a finalist in two others. He's one of those players that has stuck around over the years and he typically gets a lot of respect from fans.
Kaycee Clark
Kaycee, a Big Brother transplant, isn't like the other OG Challenge players. But she did win Spies, Lies & Allies and she was finalist in two other seasons.
KellyAnne Judd
KellyAnne has yet to win a season of The Challenge. However, she has been competing on and off since Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Ruins in 2009.
Nelson Thomas
Nelson is another well-known Challenge competitor who has competed a lot, but never walked home with a win. Before World Championship, he was in nine other seasons.
Nia Moore
Nia was a finalist in The Challenge: All Stars 3. She was also in Free Agents and Battles of the Exes II.
Theo Campbell
Theo was in just two seasons of The Challenge before he was cast in World Championship. But he's a formidable player, so this could be his chance to prove himself.
Tori Deal
Tori was one of two winners in The Challenge: Ride or Dies in 2023. Hot off her win and with other seasons behind her, Tori could take home another grand prize in World Championship.
Wes Bergmann
Wes was a finalist in five seasons of The Challenge and he won two seasons on top of that. Although he isn't as well-known to some as Johnny Bananas, he's definitely an OG.
Yes Duffy
Yes's Challenge credits date back to Road Rules, so he has some clout there. He also walked away as a winner of Challenge 2000 and All Stars.
Ben Driebergen
Prior to The Challenge: World Championship, Ben only competed in The Challenge: USA. He is from Survivor, though, so he knows a thing or two about holding his own in a competition.
Danny McCray
Like Ben, Danny is from Survivor and just one season of The Challenge. He's not exactly a rookie, though, since he was one of two winners in The Challenge: USA.
Justine Ndiba
Justine was a finalist on The Challenge: USA. That may be an indication of how well she'll play in the big leagues, aka World Championship.
Sarah Lacina
You may know Sarah from three seasons of Survivor. Or, perhaps, as one of the winners of The Challenge: USA.
Emily Seebohm
Before this, Emily competed on The Challenge: Australia. She was also in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia 8 and Australian Ninja Warrior 6, and she's an Olympic gold medalist.
Grant Crapp
Like many others in World Championship, Grant was also in The Challenge: Australia, so he's not really a newbie to the competition, but he's close to it.
Kiki Morris
Kiki is from The Challenge: Australia too and she was one of the winners. But she also competed on the dating reality shows The Bachelor Australia 4 and Bachelor in Paradise Australia 3.
Troy Cullen
As the other winner of The Challenge: Australia, Troy knows what he's doing. He was also in multiple seasons of Australian Ninjas Warrior, so there's that.
Maybe you've followed some of The Challenge: World Championship cast members for years. Or, many are new to you. Either way, this is bound to be one major competition for the franchise.
Watch The Challenge: World Championship on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV starting on March 8.