Amber Borzotra Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Nelson Thomas

Survivor and Big Brother star Amber Borzotra has turned her reality TV fame into a whole career. After completing those shows, she went on to become a model and advocate for causes she believes in. She's posted about Black Lives Matter and also advocates for bone marrow donation.

Even though Amber's Big Brother castmate Caleb Reynolds was pretty much obsessed with her on their season of the show, Amber did not feel the same, and the two did not leave the house as the show's new reality TV couple. But that definitely doesn't mean that Amber's overall love life met the same fate. If she's met someone or gotten married, she doesn't make it too obvious. Her online presence's focus is on her and her career.

Is Amber Borzotra married? She's been linked to Nelson Thomas.

From the looks of Amber's social media, she's single. There aren't too many posts on her Instagram and even less on her YouTube channel, but everything is focused on her. Almost none of the posts look into her personal life, although there are mentions of her family.

Source: instagram

Even though she might not be married, Amber is setting off some serious dating rumors since she went on vacation with Nelson Thomas. In February 2021, the two were spotted together in Turks and Caicos. Amber took a video of them on Instagram Live and fans were quick to save the clip. Even still, neither of them has confirmed anything, so it is possible the two went there as friends, but let's be honest, we're all just waiting for them to confirm the relationship.

In the video, the two of them look like they're at dinner together. Amber looks to be wearing a slip dress with a glass of what could be wine in her hand. It also looks like there are menus in front of them, but this may not be a date. After some time, Amber flips the camera and there are other people sitting across from them. It's not clear if they all decided to double date.

