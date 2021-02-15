'The Challenge': Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Announce They're Expecting

There is a new challenger on the way... The Challenge's favorite couple, Jenna Compono and fiancé Zach Nichols , announce that they are expecting their first child together.

Keep reading to find out more about Jenna's due date and her relationship with Zach.

"Happy Valentine's Day! Zach & I are expecting our first baby. After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives," the MTV star wrote in an Instagram post. "It really wasn't a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready."

Zach also shared the celebratory news on his personal social media page, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day! I gave Jenna some lovin, and she’s giving me a family. I have never been this excited. August couldn’t come soon enough... because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf."

The MTV power couple is expecting their little bundle of joy in August. "Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester," the 28-year-old competitor told her followers on Instagram "We are truly blessed and we can't wait to meet our little one in August."

Jenna and Zach met on MTV's 'The Challenge.'

If you're a longtime fan of The Challenge, you've probably been following Jenna and Zach's love story from the beginning. The couple met while competing on the reality competition series Battle of the Exes II in 2014. Throughout their relationship, the pair split during The Challenge Rivals III, but rekindled their romance on Invasion of the Champions.

Article continues below advertisement

"I always kinda knew she was the one. I just knew I wasn't mature enough when we first met," Zach previously told E! News. "[I admire] her ability to put everyone else's needs above her own. She's patient with me too, very patient. And keeps my life in order."

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2019, Zach proposed to Jenna in front of New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. "I was so surprised! We went to see the tree every year since we met and a lot of memories have happened in New York City. I was so surprised and it was so sincere and sweet. I couldn't be happier," Jenna gushed to E! News at the time.

However, the couple hit another bump in their relationship when Jenna competed on The Challenge: Total Madness without her significant other. Fans watched as Zach gave Jenna an ultimatum to "come home" after finding old DM messages. "Regardless of what I found, we were strong enough to work through it," Zach told host Vernon Davis during the Par1 reunion. "I won't go into it because that's between us."