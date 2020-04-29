'The Challenge' Probably Won't Come Between Zach and Jenna Again

Even though things haven’t always been easy for them, Zach proposed to Jenna in December 2019 and she said yes. Their wedding is set for February 2021 and, if Jenna wins The Challenge: Total Madness, they will have one less expense to have to worry about as their wedding draws nearer. In other words, totally no pressure on her to win this thing.

When the couple spoke to E! News about their engagement , Zach said that he "kinda knew she was the one," but that he "wasn't mature enough" in the beginning. Hopefully, now that they’ve both grown up a little, they can continue down this path and get to the altar.

