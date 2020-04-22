Mattie Definitely Isn't Messing Around on 'The Challenge: Total Madness'

Mattie most recently appeared on The Challenge: Total Madness and before that, she was on a season of Floribama Shore. But Party Down South was arguably her starting point in reality TV infamy. In Season 1, Mattie was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning and got a DUI. At the time, she told Rumor Fix that the entire experience was scary and unexpected for her.

"It was very scary," Mattie said. "I woke up and I was hooked up to IV’s and it’s a blackout and you don’t know what happened. I could have killed myself. I just love Patron."

Unfortunately, that was just the tip of the DUI iceberg for Mattie. And although she has matured since then, clearly, old habits die hard.