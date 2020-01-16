Mattie and Jeremiah Take Their Friendship to the Next Level on ‘Floribama Shore'

We have a pretty good feeling where the night takes them, and the other cast members are feeling the fire between the two as well. There are no secrets in this house and having them share their true feelings with us isn’t something that has to be pulled out of anyone.

“No one loves a good beach house romance like me,” Nilsa says. “So as soon as I see Mattie and Jeremiah just beeline toward each other, I’m like, ‘Yeah! Go, giraffes, go!'”

Kirk is on-board with this pairing, too saying, “Jeremiah and Mattie are feelin’ each other. And I’m happy for Jeremiah. It’s almost like you take the training wheels off the bike for your child, and you finally let go and they pedal and it goes straight.”