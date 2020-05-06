Jenna Leaving 'The Challenge' Over Relationship Drama Would Be a Huge Mistake

Depending on when Jenna leaves The Challenge, the problem now is that her head isn't totally in the game. After fighting with Zach on the phone and trying to compete to the best of her abilities, she’s sure to have a target on her back. If one of the other competitors see her weakness and wants to try to go against her in an elimination round for a red skull, they are almost guaranteed a win.

Unfortunately, because of her sometimes tumultuous relationship with Zach, Jenna won't be able to finish her Challenge season the right way. Having relationship drama in the house and even back home will do that for you. Maybe she’ll return at some point in the future, but apparently, this just isn't her season.

Watch The Challenge on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.