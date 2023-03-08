'The Challenge: World Championship's Filming Date and Location Details

Much to the excitement of fans everywhere, The Challenge has a brand new season full of the biggest and baddest players in the franchise. On March 8, The Challenge: World Championship kicked off on Paramount Plus, and the competition is hotter than ever. With Challenge legends and MVPs vying for the "Challenge World Champion" title and $500,000, the season is high-stakes in all the right ways.

From the trailer alone, we can see that The Challenge: World Championship was filmed in an idyllic location. But when was The Challenge: World Championship filmed? More than two dozen players are here to prove themselves and try to get all the way to the end. Read on for details about when and where the ultimate global tournament was filmed.

Source: Paramount Plus

When was 'The Challenge: World Championship' filmed?

Filming of the newest The Challenge spinoff occurred not long before it premiered on Paramount Plus — in late fall 2022, specifically. The Challenge: World Championship took place between October and November 2022. T.J. Lavin hosts The Challenge: World Championship alongside international Challenge hosts Brihony Dawson (Australia), Mark Wright (the U.K.), and Marley Biyendolo (Argentina).

The 12-part reality competition series includes global MVPs and Challenge legends vying for the "Challenge World Champion" title and $500,000. This season’s Challenge legends include big names like Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio, Jonna Mannion, and Jordan Wiseley.

Source: Paramount Plus

Where was 'The Challenge: World Championship' filmed?

Paramount Plus's epic global tournament was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and features contestants from around the globe. Given the warm climate of Cape Town in October and November, filming The Challenge: World Championship in South Africa’s port city was ideal considering the outdoor nature of the series. With water challenges, dune runs, and everything in between, temperate weather was essential for the global reality competition.

From Argentina and Australia to the U.K. and the U.S., the best of the best competitors from The Challenge franchise battle it out in a series of grueling challenges to secure the title of "Challenge World Champion." Naturally, the setting for the season had to reflect how big of a deal this is. And, typically, the competitors take part in challenges whether there's rain or shine.

A water slide, a sauna, a weight room, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and THREE pools?! This house is fit for a champion. 😉 Watch the challengers unpack their things (and the drama! 💥) on The Challenge: World Championship streaming now on @paramountplus. 📺 #ChallengeWorldChamp pic.twitter.com/bwUFfdBsdj — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 8, 2023