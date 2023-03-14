Distractify
Meet the Hosts of ‘The Challenge: World Championship’
Source: Paramount+

Meet the Four Co-Hosts of ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

MTV’s The Challenge features no shortage of spin-offs, but one of the newest may be the best yet. On Mar. 8, The Challenge: World Championship debuted on Paramount+, and the global tournament contains legends, MVPs, and everyone in between.

Consisting of fan favorites such as Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio and Theo Campbell, highly-trained contestants vie for the “Challenge World Champion” title and $500,000 prize.

And the new reality competition’s hosts are just as impressive as its competitors. Let’s meet the four co-hosts of The Challenge: World Championship now!

Source: Paramount+
T.J. Lavin

tj lavin host the challenge
Source: MTV

Thomas Joseph “T.J.” Lavin is a 46-year-old BMX legend from Las Vegas and a long-time host of MTV’s The Challenge (since Season 11). Dubbed “King of Dirt” in 1995, The Challenge: World Championship co-host’s cycling career positioned him as one of the greatest BMX cyclists the world has ever seen.

Throughout his time-honored cycling streak, T.J. won seven X Games medals, ranging from gold to silver to bronze. However, during the Dew Tour Championships in 2010, he suffered a devastating injury that marked the end of his BMX cycling career.

In 2022, USA BMX inducted T.J. into the National BMX Hall of Fame.

Brihony Dawson

Brihony Dawson is an acclaimed 39-year-old Australian sports commentator, television personality, and vocalist. In 2022, they became the first non-binary host of a major Australian television show when they took on the role of presenter for The Challenge: Australia. Additionally, Brihony made history as the first non-binary host of MTV’s The Challenge franchise.

"I think it's important not only for the queer community and younger people growing up and seeing people like me on TV but also important for the non-queer community just seeing someone like me on TV," The Challenge: World Championship co-host told Refinery29 Australia.

Mark Wright

mark wright the challenge host
Source: Instagram

Mark Wright is a 36-year-old English television personality, reporter, and professional soccer player. He recently played for Crawley Town in EFL League Two but is best known for his time-honored television career. In 2010, Mark debuted as one of the original cast members of the English reality series The Only Way Is Essex.

The Challenge: World Championship co-host starred in the show’s first three series before taking on other reality and hosting roles in the U.K. entertainment industry. He is also the host of The Challenge: U.K., which premiered on Feb. 20, 2023, and is married to English soap actress Michelle Keegan.

Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe

Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe is a 52-year-old comedian, producer, and television host from Carapachay, Argentina. His hosting credits include (but are not limited to) Operación Triunfo, The Voice Argentina, and Celebrity Splash.

Additionally, Marley has long been affiliated with the Argentinian television station Telefe. Most recently, The Challenge: World Championship co-host became the presenter for MTV’s series spin-off The Challenge: Argentina.

New The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive every Wednesday on Paramount+.

