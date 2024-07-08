Home > Human Interest Alec Baldwin's Manslaughter Trial Will Be Livestreamed — Here's How You Can Watch It "Halyna Hutchins is dead because he didn't participate in the safety check." By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 8 2024, Published 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While the Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial probably won't join the ranks of O.J. Simpson's in terms of viewers, it will be highly publicized due to its famous defendant.

On Oct. 12, 2021, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for his movie Rust, for which he is also a producer, when a gun he was holding discharged. This resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also injured. His first day in court is July 11, 2024. Here's how to watch the Alec Baldwin trial.

If you're looking to watch the Alec Baldwin trial, it will be available to stream.

When in doubt, always turn to the media company whose house was built on cameras in the courtroom. As per usual, COURT TV will be front and center for all the Alec Baldwin trial action and promises to stay there gavel-to-gavel. You can stream live coverage via their YouTube channel, an affiliate station, or by way of an app you can download onto Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or similar.

According to the popular legal proceedings organization, they were on hand for Baldwin's pre-trial hearing, which occurred on July 8. If opening statements are your thing, and they absolutely should be, they could kick off as early as July 10. The opening and closing statements of most trials tend to be very dramatic. We suggest tuning in for the ones in Baldwin's trial.

Alec Baldwin maintains his innocence.

In December 2021, Baldwin spoke with ABC's George Stephanopoulos about the events that occurred on the day of the shooting. Baldwin has maintained his innocence throughout this ordeal, and told Stephanopoulos that when he was handed the gun, someone yelled, "Cold gun!" That means there should not have been any live rounds in the weapon.

"I take the gun and I start to cock the gun," he explained. "I let go of the hammer of the gun and the gun goes off. … I didn't pull the trigger." This interview, along with statements he made to the press, could come up in Baldwin's trial, reported NPR.