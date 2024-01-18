Home > Entertainment Alec Baldwin's Hamptons House Is on the Market, Fans Speculate About His Net Worth Actor Alec Baldwin is in the headlines because he’s selling his Hamptons home. What's Alec Baldwin's net worth and is he OK financially? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 18 2024, Published 8:33 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The past few years have been challenging for everyone, but actor Alec Baldwin has faced some unique trials and tribulations. In 2021, he made headlines for accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust and he has stayed mum for the most part since. However, Alec’s legal battles have likely set his net worth back quite a bit.

Alec is easily one of the most prolific film and television stars, with roles ranging from his 1980 television debut on the soap opera, The Doctors and his 1987 film debut, Forever, Lulu to iconic roles in the Mission Impossible franchise and 30 Rock. A frequent Saturday Night Live host, Alec amassed quite a fortune over his 40-year career. But in 2024, he announced that he’s selling his Hamptons home. So what is Alec’s net worth?

Alec Baldwin has an estimated net worth of $65 million, although he’s now selling his Hamptons home.

While Alec’s net worth has varied over the years, his vast roles have contributed to an even vaster net worth. He has won two Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and eight Screen Actors Guild Awards. He's also tied for the most SAG Awards with Julianna Margulies. His time on 30 Rock paid him a reported $300,000 salary per episode, and he likely makes loads more in film and theater.

Alec has also invested quite a bit in real estate and philanthropy. His primary residence, along with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, is a penthouse called the Devonshire House in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Starting in 2011, the Baldwins paid over $16 million to buy six different apartments and remodel them into their one penthouse. Alec and Hilaria also own a luxury 12,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles.

Alec Baldwin Actor, comedian, and producer Net worth: $65 Million Alec Baldwin is an A-list award-winning actor known for his roles in 30 Rock, Beetlejuice, and many other projects. Birth Name: Alexander Rae Baldwin III Birth Date: April 3, 1958 Birth Place: Amityville, N.Y. Mother: Carol Newcomb (née Martineau) Father: Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr. Spouse: Kim Basinger (m. 1993, d. 2002), Hilaria Baldwin (née Hilary Thomas) (m. 2012) Children: Ireland Basinger Baldwin (b. 1995), Carmen Baldwin, Rafael Baldwin, Leonardo Baldwin, Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, Lucia Baldwin, and Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin Education: Tisch School of the Arts of NYU (BFA)

In early 2022, Alec and Hilaria paid $1.75 million for a 55-acre home in Arlington, Vt. But most famously, Alec bought a Hamptons home in Amagansett with his then-wife, Kim Bassinger, in 1996. They had paid just $1.75 million for the 10-acre property, which holds a 10,000 square-foot colonial mansion dating back to the 1700s.

People suspect that Alec’s net worth went down because of his 2021 legal troubles.

In September 2022, Alec listed the Hamptons house for sale for $29 million, but no one bit. It’s possible that upon buying their Vermont property, Alec and Hilaria were ready to move on from the Hamptons property. However, because of legal troubles along with personal expenses and a lack of new work, Alec’s net worth may be fading fast.

In 2023, Alec brought the price of his home down to $22.5 million, and by January 2024, he made a video advertising the home at just $19 million. In addition to Alec’s legal woes related to the Rust shooting incident, he and Hilaria have had seven children together since they started dating in 2011 — Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo Pau Lucas, Lucia, and Ilaria Catalina Irena.

