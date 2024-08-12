Home > Viral News > Influencers Influencer Elsy Guevara Is Recovering From Emergency Surgery Following a "Terrible" Jet Ski Accident Elsy is a mother to a 4-year-old daughter. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 12 2024, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@ elsyguevara

Influencer Elsy Guevara, known for her fashion content and adorable photos and videos with her daughter, has fans concerned after it was announced that she had been involved in a severe jet skiing accident.

Article continues below advertisement

The announcement was posted on Instagram Stories by fellow influencers and friends Brittany and Briana Murillo. The twins, as well as Elsy's sister, have posted a few updates since. Here's what we know about what happened to Elsy, and how she is now.

Source: instagram/@ elsyguevara

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Elsy Guevara?

Elsy was reported to be in a "terrible" jet ski accident, while she, Brittany Murillo, and Briana Murillo were out on a boat that is owned by the twins. In posts made since the accident, Elsy's sister, Pattie, has shared that she's doing "much better."

"For those who truly know me, you know that my sisters, Betty, Jen, and Elsy, are my entire world," she shared. "When Elsy was in that terrible jet ski accident, it shook us to our core. Her surgeries were some of the hardest moments we've ever faced, but through it all, I've been reminded of the incredible strength and love that bind us together." However, for those searching for further details about the actual accident, she had this to say: "That's Elsy's story to tell, and I'll leave that for her to share when she's ready."