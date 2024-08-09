Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikTok Got Suspicious of the Way This Groom Hugged a Bridesmaid, Opening Up a Whole Mystery Is the bridesmaid the groom's sister? Friend? Mistress? TikTok is speculating. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 9 2024, 6:07 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@shelbleo

You may have stumbled across some videos going around on TikTok where you're seeing grooms and bridesmaids getting a little handsy. The text overly, from the POV of the supposed bride, will typically say something about how the bridesmaids have been assigned to deliver a spicy photo of the bride to the groom.

Where did these parodies come from? The trend apparently started after a TikTok user named @shelbleo posted a video from a wedding she attended in July 2024, where she was a bridesmaid.

A bridesmaid on TikTok (@shelbeo) went viral after hugging the groom.

Shelbleo posted a video on TikTok on July 3, 2024, with the text overly: "You assign your bridesmaid to surprise your husband with spicy Polaroids on your wedding day." The video starts with one particular bridesmaid (in this case, Shelbleo) who is giving a big hug to the groom before she sneakily hands him the photo of the bride. But what users noticed was that the groom seemed to linger a little long after the hug, with his hands sort of staying on Shelbleo's hips.

Viewers who watched the video weren't sure what to make of what they were seeing. Was there something going on between the bridesmaid and the groom? Or were they perhaps brother and sister, and that's why they seemed so comfortable with each other?

Until that mystery is solved, other TikTokers have been having a ball making their own parody versions of this video, often taking it a little far and being overly touchy-feely. It looks like even Shelbleo herself has gotten in on the fun, because she reposted her original video with a stitch of her and the bride looking at each other suspiciously. The caption reads, "Who's gonna tell her?" (It could also be that they're referring to the fact that many users mistakenly seem to think Shelbeo is the bride's account, not the bridesmaid's.)

Shelbleo then posted another video several days later where she's celebrating with her loved ones, including the aforementioned bride and groom, and you can see her and the bride hugging. If we had to take a wild guess, Shelbleo probably is the groom's sister, and there's zero drama among any of them. They're probably just having fun with all the viral videos and rampant speculation. Good for them, honestly.

In the meantime, TikTok users remain curious as ever, desperate to solve the mystery of what role the bridesmaid actually plays in this saga: friend, sister, or mistress?