Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Images Karma Is a God! Groom Gets Revenge on His Cheating Bride During His Wedding Speech A groom got revenge on his bride during his wedding speech by revealing her affair with the best man. Stick around for all the known details. By Allison DeGrushe May 24 2023, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Alexa, play "Karma" by Taylor Swift because things are about to get real messy up in here. During the May 24, 2023, episode of the Unfiltered Bride podcast, hosts Georgina and Beth told a story about a groom who got the ultimate revenge on his cheating bride. Keep reading for all the juicy deets!

Article continues below advertisement

A groom reveals the bride cheated with the best man in his wedding speech.

In a clip shared to TikTok, the hosts spilled the tea on the jaw-dropping wedding drama. According to the wedding experts, the two exchanged vows in a "lovely ceremony" and enjoyed a reception with friends and family. Following the traditional toasts and speeches, the groom stood up to say his piece.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

"Just before I properly get started, there's some envelopes coming around now. If you could all open them up," the groom said before announcing his wife's affair. "Yeah, those are pictures of the bride f--king the best man, so I'll be leaving now." He then dropped the microphone and stormed out of the reception hall with his family.

The podcast hosts revealed that the groom decided to expose the affair at the reception because he and his family wanted the bride to have to pay for everything — and that she did (well, more like her parents)! "Karma is a b---h," the hosts said. "Karma is a b---h, the best man as well!"

Article continues below advertisement

The video instantly racked up hundreds of comments, with fellow TikTokers sharing their thoughts on the chaotic situation. One user said, "I don't blame him at all!! I'd do the same." Another wrote, "Life is all about timing !! What a legend !!"

Source: TikTok / @love_from_em

Article continues below advertisement

As expected, many found humor in this dire situation. TikTok user @petenlow commented from the guests' point of view, writing, "Well, I'm getting a big slice of cake, taking my gift card back, and heading out." Another person joked, "Imagine the other guests just sitting there like ... 👁👄👁 'So ... will there still be cake or ...'"

On the other hand, others refused to believe the story was real. "This is such an old urban myth," one person commented, while a second TikToker said, "This story has been going around for years." A third wrote that they originally heard this story "back in the early '90s. The only variation is that this one is a breakfast wedding."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok / @hammeredhuncho

Some users wondered why the groom would go through with the ceremony knowing that his bride cheated on him and he had no intention of seeing the marriage through. "But if they're at the reception making speeches then they've already had the ceremony, and he married her," a TikTok user said. Another person took to the comments section and asked, "Wait, so did he find out before saying 'I do' or after? Cuz if it was before, why still marry her?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok / @aoibhemariah