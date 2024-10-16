Home > Viral News > Trending "Savannah Slow Down" Has Taken Over TikTok — Here's Where the Trend Originated Omarosa paused, smiled, and shot back, "Savannah slow down." And with that single sassy remark, an entire trend was born. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 16 2024, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@nayaaford

TikTok trends are a dime a dozen these days. Some might even go by without gracing your algorithm, finding their niche with some other social media users. Yet there's one trend that seems to be gracing everyone's FYP these days: "Savannah slow down."

It's a decisive sound being used for everything from relationships to chores, but not everyone knows the origin. Here's where the omnipresent sound came from, and why the trend is so relatable.

This is where the "Savannah slow down" TikTok trend came from.

Omarosa Manigault is a divisive figure who has been making headlines ever since she graced former President Donald Trump's reality TV show, The Apprentice, back in 2004. Since then, she shocked fans by joining Trump's tenure in the White House and working for him despite expressing reservations about his business practices.

Now Omarosa is revealing all the dirt she gathered on Trump while working for him. Including what she says is proof that the former President not only lied but also used a racial slur in a recorded conversation. In an interview with TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie, Omorosa was questioned about her choice to work for Trump despite knowing he is a proven liar. Savannah asked, "Have you known that he was a liar, as you say?" Omarosa responded, "Well, absolutely."

Savannah then asked, "Why did you work for him?" Omarosa paused, smiled, and shot back, "Savannah slow down." And with that single sassy remark, an entire trend was born.

"Savannah slow down" has become the sound for all the things we don't want to talk about.

Of course, the trend didn't stay limited to questions about Donald Trump for long. Now, people have applied it to all manner of life situations, including relationships, chores at home, and more.

In one video, a TikTok user plays the sound, "If he is a liar, as you say." The TikToker lip-syncs, "Well absolutely." Over her head, the text reads, "Are you really ready to move on from him?" Savannah then asks, "Why did you work for him?" As the text changes to, "So block him on everything." The TikTok user then lip-syncs the cheeky response, "Savannah slow down."

In another video, one TikToker adds the text, "You said you wanna lose weight?" To which the TikToker lip-syncs, "Well absolutely." The text then suggests, "maybe you shouldn't go for a sweet treat after every dinner." To which the TikToker, of course, quips, "Savannah slow down."