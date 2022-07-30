What Is Omarosa's Net Worth After Nealy 20 Years of Starring on Reality TV?

Omarosa may have begun her career in the political sphere, working in various offices during the Clinton administration, but there's no denying that she's most known for being a staple on reality TV.

Omarosa was first thrust into the spotlight when she joined the inaugural cast of NBC's The Apprentice in 2004. Since then, she's appeared on reality series including Fear Factor, The Surreal Life, and Celebrity Apprentice. Now, nearly 20 years into a career in reality TV, Omarosa is popping up on Bravo's Married to Medicine.

What's her net worth after all these years? Here’s an update on her financial standing.