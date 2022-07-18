Heavenly Kimes Is From 'Married to Medicine' –– How Many Kids Does She Have?
One of our favorite reality TV obsessions is Married to Medicine. The show sheds light on the lives of women who work in the medical field, as well as women who are married to partners who work in the medical field. Each of them are based in Atlanta and work in medical fields, whether these people are OB/GYNs, plastic surgeons, dentists, or something else entirely.
The show has been around since 2013 and is currently on its ninth season. Heavenly Kimes is one of the leading female doctors in the show. While we see plenty of moments in her work life, here’s what fans should know about her children.
How many kids does Heavenly Kimes have?
Heavenly and her husband share three children together. She occasionally posts pics of them on her Instagram, and she always does so with love. In Sep. 2020, she posted a photo of her three children with a caption that says, “I love these babies!" Heavenly's two sons are named Damon Jr. and Zachary and her daughter's name is Alaura.
In December 2021, Heavenly posted another family picture including her three kids. The caption she added said, “Love is in the air! My beautiful family. ‘Tis the season." In the precious family photo, Heavenly, her husband, and their three kids are all wearing matching green-colored pajamas.
Here’s what fans should know about Heavenly Kimes's husband, Dr. Damon Kimes.
Heavenly isn’t the only doctor in her family. She married a doctor too! She and Damon have been married for nearly 25 years by now and based on the pictures she shares on social media, they are blissfully happy together. While celebrating their 24-year anniversary in Aug. 2021, Heavenly posted a sweet video of herself snorkeling with Damon in Turks and Caicos.
When asked why Heavenly always refers to her husband with the nickname “daddy" during a Bravo TV interview, she responded saying, "I kind of called him Daddy because my oldest boy and he had the same name. So when I would say 'Damon,' both of them would answer. So I don’t know how I got it, but I would say, the Daddy. And then he just became the Daddy. He’s always been a Daddy.”
According to Married Biography, Heavenly and Damon crossed paths for the first time as students at Meharry Medical College. It's not uncommon for people to meet their lifelong sweethearts in college, as was the case for these two medical professionals.
They shared a lot in common from the get-go since they were on the same career path in their young adult years. As soon as they graduated, they tied the knot and later started their family.
These days Damon works as a pain medicine specialist while Heavenly doubles as both a dentist and a reality TV star all at once. New episodes of Married to Medicine Season 9 air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.