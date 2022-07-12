Quad Webb Is a ‘Married to Medicine’ OG — What Is Her Net Worth?

During the 2010s, Quad launched a puppy/dog couture clothing line called Picture Perfect Pup. Quad based the company on her dogs, Khloe and Kar'rie.

In 2012, Quad married Gregory, a psychiatrist in Atlanta with a reported net worth of $1 million of his own. Following their wedding, she gained more opportunities within the entertainment industry, including a hosting gig for TVOne’s Sister Circle. Quad also released a cookbook, Cooking with Miss Quad, in 2019.