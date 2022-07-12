Quad Webb Is a ‘Married to Medicine’ OG — What Is Her Net Worth?
Since 2013, Quad Webb has shared her life in front of the cameras on Bravo’s Married to Medicine. Throughout her run, the reality star revealed details regarding her marital woes, career setbacks, and friendship fallouts. Quad has also picked up a significant fan base who can't get enough of her famous sayings like “doing shows” and “catch that dirt.”
While she's been a full-blown reality star for nearly 10 years, before Married to Medicine, Quad had a fairly lucrative role in the medical field. However, her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford and the show’s success boosted her finances. So, what is Quad Webb’s current net worth? Here’s what we know!
Take a look Inside Quad Webb’s net worth.
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Quad is worth an estimated $1.5 million. After earning a degree in biology from Tennessee State University, Quad spent a decade in medical sales. However, once Married to Medicine took off, she began focusing on her businesses and acting dreams.
During the 2010s, Quad launched a puppy/dog couture clothing line called Picture Perfect Pup. Quad based the company on her dogs, Khloe and Kar'rie.
In 2012, Quad married Gregory, a psychiatrist in Atlanta with a reported net worth of $1 million of his own. Following their wedding, she gained more opportunities within the entertainment industry, including a hosting gig for TVOne’s Sister Circle. Quad also released a cookbook, Cooking with Miss Quad, in 2019.
Quad Webb
Reality star, Entrepreneur, Chef, Talk show host, and Author
Net worth: 1.5 million
Quad Webb has starred on Married to Medicine since the show debuted in 2013. Since then, she has hosted Sister Circle Live and created several businesses.
Birthdate: May 13, 1980
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Education: Tennessee State University
Spouse: Dr. Gregory Lunceford (m. 2012, div. 2019)
Does Quad from ‘Married to Medicine’ have kids?
As many Married to Medicine fans know, Quad isn’t shy about her ability to chase a bag. On the show, she and Gregory often discussed having children and his desire to have Quad be a stay-at-home mom. However, Quad wanted to continue working and growing her brand, eventually leading to issues in their marriage.
In 2019, Quad and Gregory divorced after seven years. In April of the following year, Quad revealed she and her family had a “new baby that's on the way,” and she couldn’t wait to meet the new addition. Initially, fans assumed the Bravo star had adopted a child and was waiting for the baby’s arrival. Once Quad noticed the chatter, she informed her fans that she didn’t become a mother but was excited about the birth of her niece Ari instead.
"I am filling in the gaps, as there have been several rumors. I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter," Quad released in a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish. "My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother."
Quad later stated that she’s a part of Ari’s “village” and would support her niece’s mother however she could. Quad also plays a maternal role in her nephew Mason’s life. In Season 9 of Married to Medicine, she explained that Mason began living with her shortly after his father and Quad’s brother, Quentin, died in December 2020 at the age of 34.
