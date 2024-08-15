Home > Television > The Today Show Savannah Guthrie Is Taking a Break From Her 'Today Show' Anchoring Duties Just before she took time off, she was in Paris with the rest of the Today crew to cover the 2024 Olympics. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 15 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

For so many fans of The Today Show, Savannah Guthrie has been a reliable part of their regular morning routine for well over a decade. In mid-August, though, some fans noticed that Savannah was absent from the show, and wondered why she was not on the program.

Because Savannah is usually such a reliable part of the Today crew, some fans were worried about her, while others simply hoped that she would be back soon. Here's what we know about why Savannah is not on The Today Show.

Why is Savannah Guthrie not on 'The Today Show?'

Savannah was absent from Today in August so that she could celebrate a significant milestone for her family. She decided to stay home to celebrate her daughter Vale's 10th birthday, in large part because she wanted to make the milestone feel significant for her daughter. Hoda Kotb clarified that her co-host would be back, saying that she was currently taking some "well-deserved" time off.

Savannah took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's big moment, writing "10 years of this magical girl — my whole heart and soul. Happy birthday dearest Vale!" The 52-year-old anchor shares Vale with her husband, Michael Feldman. It's unclear when Savannah will be returning to Today, but it seems like her absence from the show has nothing to do with her position on the show and much more to do with her desire for some work/life balance.

Fans were also celebrating Vale's birthday in Savannah's comments.

While some Today fans were clearly concerned about when Savannah might be back on Today, others celebrated right alongside Savannah, wishing Vale the best as she enters the double-digit stage of her life. "She is such a pretty young lady … happy double digits, Vale," one person wrote in the comments. "She looks so much like her daddy she has a beautiful smile like Savanna," another person added.

As Hoda alluded to, Savannah has earned her vacation. Just before she took time off, she was in Paris with the rest of the Today crew to cover the 2024 Olympics. Savannah's family accompanied her on the trip, and while she had to split her time between work and family, it seems that Savannah, Michael, and their two children also made some time to do some sightseeing and to take in some of the competitions at the Olympics.

While getting to travel to Paris for the Olympics for work may seem like an obvious perk of your job, and it certainly isn't a downside, that doesn't mean that it wasn't hard work for Savannah. August seems like the perfect time to take a break before the fall heats up as we move toward a presidential election.