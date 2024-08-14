Home > Television > The Today Show Al Roker Is Definitely Still Alive, Despite What You May Heard on the Internet Al Roker has faced health issues in the past, but he's still alive. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 14 2024, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There are few figures in American life more universally beloved than Al Roker. The long-time weatherman on The Today Show has been on national TV for nearly 30 years, and in that time, he's developed a reputation for his delightful personality and seemingly boundless energy.

Recently, though, Al has been trending on the internet for reasons that might surprise him. A rumor has spread that he died, and some users on TikTok have even posted tributes mourning his death. This has naturally led many to wonder whether Al Roker actually died.



Did Al Roker pass away?

Al is thankfully still alive and well, and he seems to be the latest celebrity who is facing some sort of death hoax. These hoaxes are designed to drum up engagement by creating disinformation suggesting that some random celebrity has died. If you don't double-check, you might just assume that the information is true and share the video. In this case, though, Al is still very much alive.

In fact, although Al is now 69 years old, he's still a regular part of the Today lineup and is even starring in new commercials. The Olympics are always a busy time for that crew, and Al was in Paris for the Games. He also remains quite active on Instagram promoting upcoming guests on Today and sharing his upcoming book tour schedule. It's safe to say that Al is not slowing down any time soon.

Al has had health issues in the past.

While Al is still alive and seems perfectly healthy, those who have loved him on TV for years are not wrong to worry about his health. The weatherman was hospitalized several times in 2022, first after a blood clot in his leg traveled up to his lungs, and then again when he needed treatment for two bleeding ulcers. Al said that his family kept the full extent of his complications in the hospital from him for some time after he left the hospital.

"One of the things that I have a new appreciation (for), late last year, during Thanksgiving and Christmas — it's no secret I had a severe medical issue. And to be completely (honest), I almost died," Al said during an episode of "Your Mama's Kitchen." "I didn't know it at the time, but (wife) Deborah and Leila, my middle girl, were really instrumental in keeping that away from me so I can concentrate."