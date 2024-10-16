Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “I’ve Spent Zero Money” — Mom’s “Genius” Arcade Toddler Parenting Hack Goes Viral "He's just gonna climb on and off the same stuff, push the same buttons. I'm gonna spend zero dollars outside my $5 iced coffee. And we're gonna kill a bunch of time." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 16 2024, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @caitlin.emmaline

If you grew up with younger siblings and played video games, then you've probably handed them a controller that wasn't plugged in at one point. This leads them to thinking that they're actively participating in the game, without ruining your progress or adversely affecting your play. You've probably noticed that your younger sibling was none the wiser and happily sat next to you thinking that they were performing all of the cool moves they saw on the screen before them.

TikToker and mom Caitlin Emmaline (@caitlin.emmaline) decided to use this same ignorance-is-bliss phenomena with her toddler at the arcade. She says that bringing a toddler to a place with tons of bright and shiny lights along with plenty of different physical games for them to interact with, is a zero cost way for them to get out of the house and have some fun.

"Hot tip: Take your toddlers to the arcade," she says, showing her child sitting at a driving game and moving the steering wheel around. He's pressing flashing buttons and seems to be fully engrossed with the situation.

The best part of this parenting hack is that Caitlin says it's a low-cost way to ensure her kid is entertained. "I've spent zero money he doesn't know what the hell is going on." According to the TikToker, there's an added benefit to bringing him to the arcade.

"This one opens at 8 a.m. and has a coffee shop, so we've been here for hours." This means that she's at least somewhat contributing to the patronage of the facility while ensuring her kid is entertained. Additionally, she gets to enjoy some caffeine while all of this is going on as well.

Source: TikTok | @caitlin.emmaline

"He's just gonna climb on and off the same stuff, push the same buttons. I'm gonna spend zero dollars outside my $5 iced coffee. And we're gonna kill a bunch of time."

She ends her video with a message for all parents with young children: "Take your toddlers to the arcade. It's almost free," she says, smiling into the camera as her kid is continuing to enjoy pressing buttons and twisting the steering wheel of the driving game he's seated at.

"Take your toddlers to the arcade and you might even get to sit for five minutes," she writes in a caption for the video. Several other TikTokers who responded to Caitlin's video replied with their own favorite low-cost spots to bring children.

Source: TikTok | @caitlin.emmaline

Like this one that appears to be rooted in personal experience as a child who enjoyed it themselves. "As a former child, Bass Pro Shop was a damn playground." Another echoed this parenting tip: "My dad used to take me with him to Bass Pro Shop to pet all the taxidermy animals."

While another remarked: "I like to take my daughter to look at the fish at the PetSmart … free aquarium." However, someone else said that they, too, enjoyed taking their kid to the arcade. That is, until they discovered that putting money inside of them unlocked play mode.

"The day my kids figured out the games would play if you put quarters in them was the day we stopped going," one mom quipped. Another person argued that trying to teach toddlers how to play video games at such a young age is ultimately a pointless endeavor.

Source: TikTok | @caitlin.emmaline

"If you spent money you’d just get frustrated trying to teach him how to play and it won’t be fun for anyone. Just know I think you’re a genius," they penned. And if you're looking for some other low-cost things to do with your kids, there are some arcades that offer monthly memberships. Chuck E. Cheese, for instance, sells a monthly Fun Pass that starts at $7.99.

It includes unlimited access to all non-swipe rides and attractions, and up to 40 games per day. If you pay $11.99, you'll get 100 games and discounts on food and drinks. If you wanted to pay for more games to add to your pass, that comes with a discount as well. It also should work at most locations, so maybe call ahead and see if it does first.

One Redditor in this r/toddlers sub also asked for some recommendations as to what they could be doing with their kids as well. They said that they'll occasionally go outside to play with chalk, or head to the library. They'll also play some music and have a dance party, play with their toys and ride bikes, but they were looking for other suggestions.

Source: TikTok | @caitlin.emmaline

There was one person in the comments section who mentioned that their library offers free zoo and museum passes to parents who want to take their kids on special outings. Additionally, they highlighted that libraries also allow parents to take out other things besides books such as toys, games, and puzzles.